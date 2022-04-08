The Free Press
ST. PETER — Construction is still a year away, but state transportation officials will be providing information and answering questions Monday about the planned improvements to Highway 169 intersections on the south side of St. Peter, along with the traffic impacts.
An open house for the $6 million project will be hosted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday at the St. Peter Room in the St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St.
The work will involve reconstructing Highway 169 from just south of the intersection with Highway 99 to Jefferson Avenue. A restricted crossing U-turn, also known as an RCUT or J-turn, is planned at the intersection with Highway 99. A second left-turn lane will be added at the intersection with Highway 22 to create dual left-turn lanes for motorists heading from southbound 169 to southbound 22.
The 2023 project aims to improve pavement condition, intersection safety and traffic flow on the city’s south side of St. Peter.
The layout, a detour map and other information can be found at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy169-22-99.
Those attending the open house can arrive at any time during the 90-minute window to ask question or offer opinions because there will be no formal presentation.
Residents who want to share their thoughts on the project with the St. Peter City Council will have the opportunity to do so immediately after the open house because a public hearing on the project is on the agenda for the council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.
The construction, scheduled to begin in the spring of 2023, won’t close Highway 169 but it will at times shut down segments of Highways 99 and 22 near 169, prompting detours for people using those roadways to connect with 169.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.