MANKATO — Feedback on local Americans with Disabilities Act transition studies will be accepted during an open house 5-7 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Mankato Room at the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza.
The studies are being done in partnership between the Mankato Area Planning Organization and the cities, counties and townships within MAPO’s boundaries.
Goals include learning where accessibility gaps exist and to hear recommendations for improvements and to determine priority areas.
Blue Earth County and Nicollet County are within MAPO’s boundaries, as are Belgrade, LeRay, Lime, Mankato and South Bend townships. Communities involved in the studies include Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake and Skyline.
Updates made since MAPO’s 2019 plan also will be shared at the open house.
MAPO is accepting comments online at: everyvoice.mankatomn.gov, via emails to: Bberner@StonebrookeEngineering.com and those mailed to: Stonebrooke Engineering, 12279 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, MN 55337.
For more information about the study, contact MAPO Transportation Planner Christopher Talamantez at 387-8389.
