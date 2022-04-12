The Free Press
RAPIDAN — Blue Earth County will host an open house to discuss options for the future of Rapidan Dam.
The open house will take place in person from 4:30-6:30 p.m. April 19 at the Rapidan Township Townhall, 55173 190th St.
If community members aren’t able to make it to the event, they can visit blueearthcountymn.gov/rapidandam at any time to view the presentation materials, learn more about the project, and leave comments using the survey.
The dam was built more than 110 years ago and has been managed by Blue Earth County for the last 46 years.
Throughout the years, the dam has regularly experienced flooding that has caused significant damage to the dam’s structure and usability. Because of this, doing nothing is not a long-term solution.
Repairing the dam could cost $15 million. Removing the dam could cost $82 million.
While a payment plan has not been determined for either option, the county will seek federal and state funding to assist with payment for these improvements and may also require the use of local resources.
