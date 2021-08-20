The Free Press
MANKATO — Reconstruction of a section of Blue Earth County Road 12 east of Mankato is the focus of an open house 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Mankato Regional Airport.
Blue Earth County Public Works is sponsoring the meeting that will include discussions of the road design and environmental review process for reconstructing a section of highway between Blue Earth County Roads 2 and 26 East.
Blue Earth County and Bolton & Menk representatives will discuss the project and answer questions.
The project is an effort to improve the road’s surface, widen shoulders and flatten ditch slopes. Drainage is to be improved by reshaping ditches and replacing pipes and tiles.
Final design and acquisition of right of way is planned for this fall and winter with utility relocations and reconstructing occurring in 2022.
For more information, contact Blue Earth County Public Works at 304-4025.
