MONTGOMERY — The Minnesota Department of Transportation and Montgomery city officials will provide updates on a Highway 13 project during an open house 4-6 p.m. Monday at Montgomery City Hall, 201 Ash Ave.
No formal presentation is planned.
MnDOT has a project planned on Highway 13 through Montgomery in 2023. Additionally, a roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Highway 13 and Le Sueur County Road 28.
During the open house, members of the public may offer input regarding the proposed improvements between N.W. Fir and N.W. Vine avenues.
Community members unable to attend in person may view the concepts online and provide input via a survey at: mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy13montgomery/meetings.html.
