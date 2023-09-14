MANKATO — Comments about Mankato’s proposed 2024 Community Investment Plan projects will be accepted during an open house 6 p.m. Thursday in the Mankato Room on the first floor of the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza.
Because there’s limited money available, Mankato’s CIP is developed as a multi-year plan to identify, prioritize, budget and plan major city projects and improvements, according to a city news release. Public input will be used to help prioritize city projects.
During the informal event, the public may view information about various city projects such as sidewalk replacements and repairs, road resurfacing, parks playgrounds and shelters, a Highway 22 roundabout, as well as wastewater and water treatment.
Specific proposals include projects for the Kern Bridge and the Land of Memories Trail and stormwater pollution prevention plans for Mankato as well as Blue Earth County, Minnesota State University, and Mankato and South Bend townships
For more information, call 387-8600.
The Free Press
