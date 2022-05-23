The Free Press
ST. PETER — It’s still a couple of years away, but the reconstruction of Highway 22 between Mankato and St. Peter is such a big project that state transportation officials are beginning their public outreach next week.
An open house is set for 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Mankato Regional Airport lobby for the $35 million project to bring new pavement, passing lanes, turn lanes, safer intersections and possibly a bike trail to the busy highway.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is planning additional open houses on June 7 from 4-6 p.m. at the Kasota Community Center, 200 N. Webster St., and on June 28 from 4:30-7 p.m. at the St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St.
MnDOT staff will provide information and answer questions on the two-year project, tentatively scheduled to start construction in 2024, as well as the potential development of a Department of Natural Resources trail for bikers and snowmobilers.
The reconstruction will stretch from south of Blue Earth County Road 57 in Mankato to just south of the Minnesota River bridge in St. Peter.
Turn lanes will be added throughout, and intersection improvements include a Continuous T at County Road 57 (North Riverfront Drive), an intersection realignment at Blue Earth County Road 2, and a roundabout at Le Sueur County Road 21 at Kasota. Additionally, a roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Highway 22 and Augusta Drive in Mankato.
Passing lanes are planned for both directions of travel.
Those who are unable to attend the open house or who prefer to get information virtually can visit the project website: Information — Hwy 22 Mankato — St. Peter — MnDOT (state.mn.us).
