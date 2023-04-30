By Edie Schmierbach
MADISON LAKE — About 50 area anglers will make room in their boats for invited dignitaries and members of the media attending the 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener.
While captaining their guests across local waters, the volunteers will be busy talking up the Mankato region as a great destination for enjoying the outdoors — especially for people hoping to catch walleye and northern pike.
Jeff Groskreutz, of Pemberton, is all aboard with the idea of donating a Saturday morning to serve as a boat host on Madison Lake. Chances are, if he hadn’t been picked to serve as an event ambassador May 13, Groskreutz still would be out enjoying one of Minnesota’s 10,000 bodies of water.
“My wife, Linda, and I go fishing often ... Our kids grew up on a boat,” he said.
“Jeff is an upbeat and avid angler,” said Scott Roemhildt, public relations director for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which oversees the opener’s boat host program.
Event officials expect boat hosts to be on their good behavior throughout the opener. The volunteers are vetted in advance by the DNR.
“We have them go through a simple background check, and we take into consideration the recommendations by the (boat host) organizing committee,” Roemhildt said.
“(Volunteers) need to be respectful and responsible,” said Matt Brozik, of Madison Lake, a new member for the committee organizing this year’s group of boat hosts.
The governor’s office makes the final decision on whose vessels will carry state officials, including Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and other high-level dignitaries. The governor will not be at the opener because he will be attending his daughter’s college graduation in Montana.
Groskreutz doesn’t yet know who will be coming aboard his boat this year. He does know he will need to bring bait and his fishing license. He’ll need to make sure registration is up to date for his fishing boat.
He’s very proud of the 2008 Lund his wife let him pick out as a Christmas present five years ago.
“It’s a special order ... and the biggest, longest, widest boat I could fit in my garage,” he said.
Arrangements are being made for 2023 boat hosts to connect with their guests within the next few weeks, Brozik said.
He and his wife recently signed on to be boat hosts for the opener.
“I’ll be using my fishing boat and Lisa will be operating our pontoon.”
Brozik said he’s fortunate to be married to someone who likes to fish. He’s earned trophies in muskie tournaments; however, he’s often content to be “bobber fishing” with his kids for crappies and bluegills.
“”I enjoy being outdoors with friends and family ... and just having a line in the water,” he said.
The volunteers will have a chance to swap fishing stories after their guests go ashore. Boat hosts will be treated to a walleye dinner at The Landing on Madison, a lakeside resort restaurant.
Groskreutz likely will share some of his experiences from the 2019 governor’s opener in Albert Lea. He spent about four to five hours on Pickerel Lake with a lobbyist.
“Three pike were hooked that day,” said Groskreutz, who added a good-natured aside about his 2019 opener guest. “He didn’t put a fish in the boat ... I’m the one who caught them.”
The lobbyist’s job, as described to his boat host, involved “coming up with ideas for polls.”
Groskreutz said the two men got along well and enjoyed pleasant conversation.
“If political topics came up — we just agreed to disagree. I can say a good time was had by all.”
