MANKATO — Local artists transformed antique doors into artwork as part of a recent project supporting Open Door Health Center.
Playing off of its name, Open Door enlisted 14 artists to put their creative spins on either full-size or cupboard doors.
After unveiling the completed works during a reception Friday, the artful doors will be auctioned off during Open Door’s virtual gala between Nov. 1-14.
“We wanted the artists of Mankato to transform them in the same way that we try to transform the community and transform the lives of members of the community,” said Mandy Gault, Open Door’s public information officer, of the door project. “So it felt symbolic to us, and the artists just leaped right on that.”
Once Open Door’s gala website opens on Nov. 1, visitors will be able to see what went into making the doors. Two of the artists involved in the project said it was a fun challenge using doors as their canvases.
“It was a whole different thing for me,” said Ann Obernolte, a retired kindergarten teacher turned artist. “I’m a watercolorist, so I had to work my way through changing my medium to do this door.”
Obernolte instead used acrylic paint to create “Autumn Splen-door,” a foliage-filled celebration of autumn, on her door. The panels she painted on can be removed from the door if needed, giving any prospective buyer flexibility on how to display them.
Helping out Open Door was a delight, Obernolte said. Along with knowing someone who works there, she spoke about how important the health center is for people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Right away I said I would do it,” she said. “To me it’s very important that we have the medical clinics open to be able to serve anyone who needs help during this time.”
Fellow artist Justin Ek was just as eager to lend his support to Open Door. He and brother, Alex Ek, co-own Bellissimo Paint and Coatings and each completed a door for the project.
They also primed doors for other artists and clear coated them once the designs were in place. Compared to the Old Town murals the brothers have worked on, turning doors into artwork was a first, Justin said.
“It was great because we started with these doors and it was kind of all over the place,” he said. “It was actually really nice to see these things that were nothing turn into something.”
Other mural artists completed doors for the project as well. Kendrik Daum, creator of the loon mural on Nakato Bar and Grill, and Abby Daleki, creator of the abstract mural on Mom & Pop’s ice cream shop, each lent their talents.
Other participating artists include Joe Herke, founder of the Mankato Makerspace, and Brian Frink, an art professor at Minnesota State University who manages Poor Farm Studios. Their work and all the other doors will be viewable and buyable online at gala.odhc.org once the virtual gala kicks off on Nov. 1.
Open Door had to switch to a virtual gala this year due to COVID. The Nov. 1-14 timeframe gives attendees a wide window to view speakers, browse auction items and check out photos and videos of the artists.
Funds raised during the gala will support the health center’s operations. Like so many other safety-net clinics across the country, Open Door has had an especially challenging year responding to the pandemic.
“We certainly have a whole new group of individuals in the community who are without jobs and lost income,” Gault said. “We’re stretched farther than we ever were before.”
