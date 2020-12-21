MANKATO — After a stressful year caring for patients, Justin Legred said it was an honor to roll up his sleeve and become the first Mankato hospital worker to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
The charge nurse in the progressive care unit at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato had been eagerly anticipating a vaccine, which he called a “huge accomplishment for science.” He was one of 192 frontline health workers at the hospital scheduled to receive their first of two doses of the vaccine Monday, the start of a big push to distribute and inoculate health workers and long-term care residents in the Mankato area.
Legred now hopes the rest of the community follows his example by seeking the vaccine once it’s their turn.
“I just hope and pray that the American people listen to the people that have dedicated their lives to helping people.”
Compared to his first 14 years as a health worker, he said 2020 has been more difficult. Many patients who’d normally not need oxygen in his unit needed it this year, and that need was often unpredictable and fast.
He’s also seen COVID’s dangerous impacts outside of work.
“I’ve had family members who’ve died,” he said. “I have family members in the hospital right now.”
For health workers, the start of vaccine distribution is gratifying, said Dr. Gokhan Anil, the health system’s regional chair of clinical practice.
“It’s an incredibly exciting day for our staff, they have worked for months — very long hours, long shifts — being away from their families as well as putting their safety and well being on the line to care for others,” he said.
The health system’s leaders anticipate all staff who want the vaccine will receive it within the first quarter of 2021 barring any supply shortages. The Mayo health system has about 900 doses to distribute within its southwest Minnesota region, with hospitals in Waseca, St. James, Fairmont and New Prague set to start vaccinating staff Tuesday.
Guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined which workers should receive the vaccines first. Those at highest risk for COVID exposures were in the "1A" tier, said Dr. James Hebl, the health system’s regional vice president.
As vaccine shipments continue to stream in, the health system will keep inoculating its workers in the 1A category. Subsequent phases, including non-health care essential workers and people with known risk factors could be next in line in early to mid-January.
Hospitals not in the Mayo health system, including River’s Edge in St. Peter and Madelia Community Hospital, planned to begin vaccinations as soon as Monday. Mankato Clinic is looking at early January for its start to staff vaccinations.
The health workers at the Mankato hospital receiving their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Monday will receive their last dose in 21 days. The first dose provides about 50% protection against COVID-19, while the second dose brings protection up as high as 95%, according to studies.
Legred cited health recommendations and studies into the vaccines as reasons why he didn’t have any reservations about receiving the vaccine. Hebl expanded on data from the studies in encouraging people to seek vaccines recently authorized for emergency use.
The emergency use authorization required at least 50% of the 43,000 people who first received the vaccines to be monitored for a minimum of two months after. Safety and efficacy have to be shown to receive the emergency use authorization, and independent reviews by Pfizer, the FDA and CDC all deemed it safe, Hebl said.
“We strongly recommend that everyone, once they’re eligible to receive the vaccine, do so,” he said.
This story will be updated.
