The operator of La Terraza restaurant in Mankato and Plaza Garbaldi in New Ulm and Redwood Falls has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies.
Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola, of New Ulm, was charged by the Ramsey County Attorney's Office with 24 felony counts of assisting in the filing of false or fraudulent sales tax returns and five felony counts filing false or fraudulent individual income tax returns.
He allegedly owes more than a half-million dollars in unpaid taxes, penalties and interest and faces heavy fines and possible prison time.
The charges were announced Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
According to the complaints, Ocampo-Bunola is CEO of Las Lomas Inc., doing business as Plaza Garibaldi, located in Redwood Falls. While the company is registered under his wife’s name, the complaints allege he was intimately involved in the operations of the restaurants, including making all monetary deposits for the business and providing financial information to the business' outside accountant.
Revenue investigators reportedly conducted surveillance on Plaza Garibaldi, obtaining search warrants to examine bank records and point-of-sale system data, according to a criminal complaint filed this month in Ramsey County District Court.
Using his access to the restaurants’ point-of-sale systems, Ocampo-Bunola allegedly removed hundreds of sales transactions each month, assisting the restaurants in underreporting their sales on their tax returns for multiple periods from January 2017 through December 2020.
In 2017, investigators allege, Ocampo-Bunola trained to use a new point-of-sale system called CAKE. He reportedly attempted to return the system after learning the system "did not hide transactions (i.e. suppress sales)," according to the complaint.
"Ocampo even disputed his purchase of the POS system with his credit-card company, American Express," the complaint states. "American Express ultimately required Ocampo to pay when CAKE reported to American Express Ocampo's intent to commit fraud with the POS system."
The complaints allege that by underreporting sales from the restaurants, he was also underreporting income on the individual income tax returns he filed jointly with his wife for tax years 2016 through 2020.
In all, Ocampo-Bunola allegedly owes more than $570,000 in tax, penalties and interest.
Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
The Revenue Department said many of its criminal case referrals come from public tips.
A 24-hour tip line is available for anyone who suspects a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Callers may dial 651-297-5195 or 1-800-657-3500. Tips also can be emailed to tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.
