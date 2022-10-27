ST. PETER — A local opioid investigation has led to the arrest of a 31-year-old Mankato man earlier this week.
Stanley Joseph Broussard is suspected of having a connection to an opioid overdose in Mankato this month, according to a news release from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force. Lifesaving efforts administered by first responders were successful and the victim survived.
Task force agents began a surveillance operation of Broussard on Tuesday. He was observed by agents while he was a passenger in a vehicle driven by an unidentified woman, the release said.
The vehicle stopped in Minneapolis for a few minutes, then traveled directly back toward Mankato. When the vehicle entered St. Peter city limits, agents directed the driver to stop.
When he was taken into custody, Broussard was allegedly in possession of 38 bindles — small envelopes containing cocaine — totaling 54 grams, and 325 blue “Mbox 30” fentanyl pills. He was booked into Nicollet County Jail on charges of first-degree controlled substance sales and first-degree controlled substance possession.
Task force agents had located a substance in a residence connected to the overdose incident early this month. A field test was conducted on the substance. Its results were positive for the presence of fentanyl.
An investigation into the source of the substance led agents to Broussard, who then conducted a controlled purchase of cocaine and fentanyl pills from him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.