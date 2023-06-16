MANKATO — The Mankato City Council approved the allocation of opioid settlement funds Monday night to help support a mental health navigator program in elementary schools.
The city has seen an increase in opioid use in the last few years, including non-fatal and fatal overdoses, hospital visits and circulation of fentanyl. Mankato has signed onto the national opioid settlement agreement, which gives money to local governments to help battle the opioid epidemic.
Mankato has reached two agreements totaling $1.3 million and will receive the money in yearly payments. The city has already received about $166,000 of the $1.3 million.
The funds received so far have been put towards a mental health navigator program, which has been run by the Greater Mankato Area United Way. The program helps connect youth in schools to mental health counselors and professionals faster and has been able to decrease wait times for mental health services from six months to one month or less.
The additional support approved by the council Monday will be used to open a second position within the mental health navigator program, and services will be made available to all elementary schools in the district. Currently, the program works with only five elementary schools in the district.
Students from third to fifth grade have been the targeted age group for the program, and over 120 students have already been helped. The program’s goal is to reach youth early to stave off potential problems further down the road.
“We’re really expanding that reach of the mental health navigator, who is really working about as far upstream as you possibly can in that mental health world to help prevent substance use from occurring in the first place,” Deputy Director of Public Safety Matt DuRose said at the meeting. “That’s what research would tell us, that’s what studies would tell us. If we can get to the children earlier, the better chance that they have for success and the better chance we’re going to prevent the use in the first place.”
DuRose has been the leading advocate and manager of the program and received praise from several of the City Council members at the meeting for his work and dedication to the cause.
“Matt has done an amazing job representing many cities throughout the state, Mankato specifically, but representing a lot of communities’ interests with the state of Minnesota on these opioid settlements,” City Manager Susan Arntz said at the meeting. “And Matt has done a fantastic job of bringing the ‘how we’ mentality to those conversations, where there are a lot of people in the room who don’t do this work.”
Going forward, public safety staff will continue to look for potential partners to collaborate with and expand the program to better combat the effects of the opioid epidemic in the community.
