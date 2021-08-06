A two-year study of the nine-mile Highway 169 corridor through Mankato includes a closer look at the occasional bottleneck at South Riverfront Drive that sometimes causes morning traffic to back up all the way onto the Northstar Bridge.
The Mankato Area Planning Organization and a private consultant have developed two potential solutions. But unlike other segments of the corridor study, proposed changes at the Riverfront Drive interchange have prompted little input from the public.
“We had few comments on South Riverfront Drive,” said MAPO transportation planner Charles Androsky, adding that more attempts to gauge public opinion will be coming.
They may find more success starting the morning of Sept. 9 — just before the start of classes at West High. Standing beside the southbound Highway 169 exit ramp to Riverfront Drive with a sign asking “What do you think of this interchange” might prompt multiple opinions from travelers — expressed in words and hand gestures — as stress levels rise about being late to work or school.
Planners know the interchange is a growing problem. They plan to settle on a tentative plan by the end of the year to fix it.
The Highway 169 Corridor Study is contemplating two possible solutions. One, costing $1 million, would add a third dedicated left-turn lane at the end of the exit ramp. The vast majority of motorists on the ramp are looking to go left toward West High, the YMCA, Cub Foods or downtown offices.
Two left-turn lanes aren’t getting the job done during the morning rush hour.
“Right now we’re seeing some stacking of travelers,” Androsky said.
The triple-left design would force drivers to think about which lane they want to be in to reach their destination — sort of like when approaching a multi-lane roundabout, he said. The leftmost left-turn lane would be for drivers heading to downtown (or to Cub Foods), the middle left-turn lane would be for those heading to Stoltzman Road. The rightmost left-turn lane would be the choice for people going to West High or the YMCA.
“It would be a bit of a learning curve for drivers, would require clear signage,” Androsky said.
Another lane would also need to be added to eastbound/northbound Riverfront Drive from the ramp to Poplar Street, which would make for a tight fit as it passes beneath Highway 169.
The alternative fix is more ambitious, more expensive and more apt to reduce crashes.
That option would eliminate the current exit ramp, instead putting exiting drivers in a right lane on the Highway 169 bridge deck over Riverfront Drive. After passing over Riverfront, the lane would become a ramp curving sharply down to the south side of Riverfront Drive, allowing drivers looking to go east/north on Riverfront to make a right turn about 500 feet west of the current exit.
With little traffic coming from the left, right-turning drivers would be able to flow more freely from the exit ramp to eastbound Riverfront Drive. They would no longer run into a traffic signal where the current exit ramp now sits.
Because left turns would be replaced by right turns, the number of crashes would be greatly reduced, Androsky said.
But the option would be much more expensive — an estimated $4.5 million — and it’s possible Riverfront Drive would have to be raised somewhat in the area.
In addition, it would require the Hubbell Avenue connection to Riverfront be closed. A new connection would be created by extending West Second Street to Hubbell, something that would be possible only with the acquisition of a home or two.
While the second option is more expensive, City Council President Mike Laven wondered if it offers a more permanent solution than the first.
After all, adding left-turn lanes to the exit ramp has proven to be a temporary fix, he said. Initially, there was just one left-turn lane, then a second was added, now a third is being contemplated.
“It begs the question: ‘So in 20 years, we add a fourth lane?’” Laven said.
Most of the focus of the corridor study in that area was on the problems with the southbound exit ramp, but the study also offers a possible improvement on the opposite side of the interchange.
Mainly for pedestrian safety, a dedicated right-turn lane could be added in front of Burger King as Riverfront Drive approaches Poplar Street and the on-ramp to northbound Highway 169. The new lane would force the closure of the Riverfront Drive access points to Burger King and to the small office building housing Edward Jones and Coldwell Banker, pushing the entrances for those businesses to Popular Street.
The right-turn lane would allow for a new design at the entrance ramp that would clarify that westbound/southbound traffic needs to yield to traffic in the eastbound/northbound lanes entering the ramp, Androsky said. And it would make for a shorter and safer pedestrian crossing of the ramp for people walking on the Riverfront sidewalk.
The fix, which would require acquisition of a bit of land from the Burger King and office building properties, carries an estimated price tag of $850,000.
Final recommendations on improvements to the Highway 169 corridor are expected later this year, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is tentatively planning to implement many of the upgrades as soon as 2027.
