MANKATO — Optometrists are canceling many appointments for patients at higher risk of COVID-19, upping their sanitizing regimens and preparing for the likely closure of their offices except for urgent and emergency care.
Blake Dirks of the St. Peter Eyecare Center said they've been super-cleaning rooms and equipment and taking other precautions, including staggering appointments so there is only one client in the building at a time.
"We've been canceling appointments for anyone in the high-risk categories, asking them to delay until the end of April or May. Of course anyone who's had symptoms or exposed to anyone who has, we're rescheduling all of those."
The steps they are taking is what has been recommended by the American Optometric Association.
Dirks said he assumes the association will any day recommend that eye clinics close except to deal with urgent or emergency situations.
"At our office we could have five (urgent visits) in a day or one or two in a day. We're talking about people getting metal in their eyes, flashes and floaters, pain and sensitivity. Those are things that have to be looked at," he said.
"Our role is to keep those people out of the emergency room and urgent care so they can deal with the pandemic."
