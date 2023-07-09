This year COPAL Minnesota is launching a statewide program of high school and college students across the state who will become agents to register their peers to vote and connect them to voter registration resources.
While not directly inspired by the new law allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to pre-register to vote, COPAL Organizing Director Ryan Perez said it will complement the legislation nicely.
“It’s really about building peer leadership,” Perez said, adding that the nonprofit organization, with a mission of improving life for Latin American families, is always working with those who are on the verge of becoming eligible to vote.
The first group just launched and has members in Mankato and Faribault.
“It’s the first time we’re running a youth organizing and social change cohort. We hope it to be an annual or even more regular program,” Perez said.
As COPAL works to expand voter access, the organization also backed legislation for more language and cultural voting resources.
Now in all elections after Jan. 1, 2024, voting instructions will be available on Election Day in the three most commonly spoken non-English languages in the state as determined by the state demographer for the previous calendar year, according to the secretary of state’s website.
Sample ballots also will be required to be translated in precincts on Election Day where 3% or more of the population speak English “less than very well,” the website said.
Additionally, translation services will be available in precincts on Election Day where 20% or more of the population speak English “less than very well” and if 10 or more registered voters file a request.
COPAL is also pushing for the secretary’s website to be more accessible.
For example, right now, eligible voters who speak Spanish must print an application, whereas English-speaking eligible voters can register online.
“They need access to a printer. They need to print out a form and mail it in. That’s presenting a barrier to folks who are already having a hard time navigating,” Perez said.
As several new election laws passed this year, COPAL isn’t the only organization making sure eligible voters are informed.
The League of Women Voters of St. Peter spreads the word by tabling at events, most recently at Mankato and St. Peter Juneteenth celebrations.
Phyllis Anderson, voter service chair for the St. Peter chapter, said the organization’s goal is to go anywhere someone might need voter information, and they can help spread the word.
In addition to setting up informational tables, the organization hosts candidate forums for local elections.
They are also encouraging voters to use the VOTE411.org website, a one-stop-shop for election-related information.
“The whole idea is if our democracy is based on our votes, we have to vote or it doesn’t work,” Anderson said.
New laws
The Minnesota Legislature enacted several changes during the 2023 legislative session, many of which have already gone into effect, according to Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stalberger.
This year lawmakers restored the right to vote for those with felony convictions who are not currently incarcerated.
Teenagers who are age 16 and 17 are also now able to pre-register to vote.
Protections for election workers from threats and harassment were also passed and are now in effect.
As of July 1, a new law expands the right to be absent from work to vote any time during the 46-day absentee voting period, in addition to on Election Day.
The deadline also has been extended for all absentee and mail ballots, which can now be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Other laws going into effect in 2024 include automatic voter registration, where anyone eligible to vote and who applies for a new or renewed driver’s license or ID card and includes proof of citizenship will be registered to vote.
A permanent absentee voter list also will be created. Voters will be able to apply to automatically receive an absentee ballot before each Election Day starting on June 1, 2024.
Absentee ballots will be sent to voters at least 46 days before each election, according to the League of Women Voters and the secretary of state’s website.
Also passed this session and going into effect next year is the creation of an 18-day early voting period in which people will be able to feed a ballot directly into the tabulator just like they do on Election Day.
“That’s going to be a pretty significant change. It will allow folks another week and a half worth of time where they can actually request a ballot in our office, vote the ballot and feed it directly into the tabulator to make sure it’s been accepted and will be counted,” Stalberger said.
Expanded voting hours also will go into effect next year.
And post-secondary institutions are now required to provide a list of students living both on campus and in the city where their campus is located. This means students who live in the city their campus is in can register to vote using their student ID.
Last but not least, voters in mail ballot precincts will be able to vote in the election office on Election Day if they wish to do so, Stalberger said.
Local authors
Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, was the chief author of the new 18-day early voting period law.
Frederick said he supported the idea because participating in democracy should be easy to do.
“Being able to vote in person ahead of time and knowing that your vote is counted by having the process be exactly the same as it would be on Election Day was something that I wanted to get behind,” he said.
Frederick also authored legislation making sure trainee election judges under age 18 can continue serving as an election judge even after they have graduated high school. Prior to the bill, once trainee judges younger than 18 graduated, they couldn’t serve again until they turned 18.
The law was effective immediately after the passage of the bill.
Frederick said he also supported the Restore the Vote bill.
“There’s a lot of different reasons I support it. I would say that over the last 40-plus years, our criminal justice system has changed,” he said. “It’s shorter amount of times in prison or jail and much longer times served on probation or parole.
“I think another story of a testifier who came forward shared a story about if we want to reduce recidivism across the state and in communities, then people need to feel that they are part of those communities.”
The Free Press reached out to Republican Sen. Rich Draheim, of Madison Lake, for comment on this story.
He responded with a statement that said in part, “The wide-ranging election laws passed this session do little to increase confidence in secure elections and failed to gather the kind of bipartisan support we should expect for major changes to election law.”
Continued outreach
COPAL’s Lourdes Menjivar, the director of the organization’s Mankato office and the south-central region, said COPAL is also frequently working with new generations of voters and helps families with the process.
“Some parents, they don’t know what they need to do to register their kids,” she said. “We can give some information here to help navigate the system.”
She added that voting is new for many families in the Latina community in rural areas.
Perez added that multilingual online voter registration will continue to be important for outreach as technology expands.
“We want to be able to email, text out, probably broadcast those resources online to say, ‘Hey, if you’re looking for more information, here’s where to go,’” he said.
“That outreach becomes more digital, becomes more accessible, and again, the investment in our young people in that second and third generation to become those resource carriers is also a key part of this puzzle.”
