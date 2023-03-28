MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools has chosen Akram Osman as the new Mankato East High School principal.
He will replace Principal Jeff Dahline, who is retiring.
Osman now serves as the principal at Dakota Meadows Middle School.
He has previously served as the principal at Bloomington Kennedy High School, as the associate principal at Eden Prairie High School and as the associate principal and dean of students at Burnsville High School, the district said in a news release.
Before his administrative roles, he was a special education teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary. He has a master's in special education and an educational specialist degree from Minnesota State University.
Osman’s hiring process involved input and participation from East High School representatives.
He will begin his new role July 1.
Dahline first started as lead principal at East on July 1, 2013.
The district said they have started discussing the next steps for hiring a new Dakota Meadows principal but have not started taking applications yet.
