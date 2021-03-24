MANKATO — A proposed child care center in Lake Crystal, a crisis nursery in New Ulm and a regionwide agency working on fall prevention all received grants in the Otto Bremer Trust’s latest round of funding.
The grants were among 190 awarded to organizations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and Montana, totaling about $11.4 million.
South-central Minnesota’s recipients included $45,000 for the Little Lakers Child Care Center, $35,000 for the Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery and $25,000 for the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging.
The funding for Little Lakers will help with renovations and start-up costs ahead of a planned summer opening in Lake Crystal, said board member Ryan Yunkers.
“As we were looking at whether we’d be able to make numbers work, it was a huge deciding factor for us to say that we can move forward,” he said.
Little Lakers will be in the former Crystal Valley Co-op building. Renovations are ongoing to convert it into a child care center.
Studies have found a growing need for child care slots in Lake Crystal and other south-central Minnesota communities. Once completed, Little Lakers would add 84 slots.
The child care center had a waitlist right away once a group stepped forward to pursue the project a couple of years ago, Yunkers said. He’s heard of parents in Lake Crystal having to drive to Mapleton to drop their child off at day care.
Little Lakers’ board has one or two parents who might use the child care center eventually, but Yunkers pointed out most are people who don’t have children. They all saw a need and wanted to do something about it.
The board is incredibly thankful for the Otto Bremer funding, Yunkers said. More funding, including dollars potentially coming from the state, is still needed.
“It’s been a long process and really getting the funding together was the hardest part,” Yunkers said. “We still have some other big funding that we’re working on.”
For the Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery, located in New Ulm, the Otto Bremer funding has been instrumental. Director Evan Curtin called the grants a “significant” part of the nonprofit’s overall budget, including funding its child care program and partly covering the 24/7 crisis phone line at 507-766-6925.
“In rural Minnesota, there are not a lot of really solid grant opportunities for a philanthropic nonprofit, and Otto Bremer is one of the few that’s willing to step in and assist with those basic needs,” Curtin said.
Crisis nurseries offer child care for families in stressful situations, often on short notice. The New Ulm crisis nursery can provide care to children as old as 12 around the clock.
Apart from a couple of slower periods during Minnesota’s COVID-19 lockdowns, demand for the crisis nursery’s services has gone up during the pandemic. Ongoing restrictions limit how many families the nursery can serve, but cleaning costs are up.
The crisis nursery cares for about 10-15 individual children per month, Curtin said. They add up to 40-50 care days in a month, meaning the child stayed for a full 24 hours.
If there’s no room in New Ulm, the nonprofit refers families to other agencies. The hope coming out of the pandemic, Curtin said, is for the crisis nursery to expand its capabilities.
“We’re really committed to upping our resources and doing our best to meet that increased need we’re already seeing,” he said.
The Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, or MNRAAA, will use its $25,000 to help providers in its 27-county area offer health promotion classes to older adults. The classes will focus on fall prevention and managing chronic health conditions.
Providers could otherwise face barriers in providing the classes, like lack of funding to train the people who'd teach the courses or purchasing supplies for them. With the Otto Bremer funding, said MNRAAA Program Development Supervisor Krista Eichhorst, more providers will be able to offer the programs and more older adults will be able to participate.
“We’re hoping to be able to provide this funding to get seven to 14 new or expanding providers in our region to then be able to train up to 28 new leaders in these programs," she said.
She encouraged interested providers, which include health care and older adult organizations, to apply for funding at mnraaa.org.
For the full list of grant recipients, go to ottobremer.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.