MANKATO — The Otto Bremer Trust awarded $545,000 to nine Mankato-area nonprofits so far in 2020, including funding for domestic violence, disability and youth mentorship programs.
The trust distributed the funds in two waves, the first in May and the second Wednesday.
The recipients include:
•Committee Against Domestic Abuse or CADA, Mankato — $105,000 for general operations
•YWCA of Mankato — $80,000 for general operations
•Planned Parenthood, Mankato — $75,000 for reproductive health education programs and outreach to young people in Mankato and Rochester
•Partners for Affordable Housing, Mankato — $60,000 for general operations
•Leisure Education for Exceptional People or LEEP, Mankato — $60,000 for general operations
•Minnesota Head Start Association, Mankato — $50,000 for general operations
•Southern Minnesota Independent Living Enterprises and Services or SMILES, Mankato — $45,000 for new truck to assist with construction of residential ramps for people with disabilities
•House of Hope, Mankato — $40,000 for peer support to assist individuals with chemical and behavioral health issues in Mankato area
•YMCA, Mankato — $30,000 for youth mentoring program
For CADA, the general operations funding helps the nonprofit provide direct client assistance such as money for rent, hotel stays when shelter space isn’t available and changing door locks.
The need for direct client assistance is higher than it’s been at any time in at least five years, said Executive Director Jason Mack.
“As COVID-19 has continued to be an ongoing reality for us, we’re just seeing more and more needs with the clients we are working with,” he said.
Advocates raised concerns about rising domestic violence rates when shelter-in-place orders were in place earlier in the pandemic. The concerns haven’t subsided since the orders expired, as the pandemic continues to cause anxiety and stress among families.
CADA staff are working hard through the pandemic, Mack said, despite their respite options being limited. The places many people go to recharge, from restaurants to concerts to sporting events, aren’t available to them as much now.
“For CADA staff who are working with trauma day in and day out, their world outside of work is fraught with risks and challenges,” Mack said.
The Otto Bremer Trust and other funding sources, he added, will remain important with uncertainty about the pandemic likely to stretch into 2021. CADA already faced a federal funding cliff in late 2021 as it is, and the pandemic could lead to further cuts for nonprofits.
Mack said one way people can get involved is by joining CADA’s board. There’s an open slot, and meetings are held virtually.
Like CADA, SMILES’ work hasn’t slowed down during the pandemic. The funding is a big help, said Executive Director Bonnie Danberry.
SMILES has been looking for a new truck for about a year. Crews use the truck to haul material for the ramps they build for people with disabilities.
The ramps help people remain living at home. Maintaining independence is especially important during the pandemic while social distancing is encouraged.
“There’s just as high of a need if not more,” Danberry said of the projects.
For House of Hope, the funding helps the nonprofit start back up its treatment services after it suspended services in March. Development Director Diane Norland said telehealth programming started again in early August and the men’s house will be admitting clients again at the end of the month.
A $40,000 grant certainly helps, but so too do donations from other organizations. Norland mentioned the nonprofit has also received $2,500 from the Mankato Clinic Foundation and $5,000 from the Thom Family Foundation to help with its restart.
“These are tough times,” she said. “They’re scary times, so having that kind of support helps.”
The Otto Bremer Trust is expected to announce more grants by the end of 2020. It awarded 132 grants in total in the latest wave.
