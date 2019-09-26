MANKATO — Area nonprofits are among the recipients of recently awarded Otto Bremer Trust grants.
The Otto Bremer Trust, a bank holding company/private charitable trust based in St. Paul awarded a total of $10,257,564.
Area recipients are:
Mayo Clinic Health System — $60,000 to improve health care outcomes through facilitating access to services for Somali patients in Mankato.
Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging — $20,000 to develop a resource directory and network of community activities, groups and services to improve health outcomes and end-of-life care in the Mankato area.
Sioux Trails Mental Health Center, New Ulm — $70,000 to increase access and availability of treatment for adolescents that engage in high-risk, life-threatening behaviors.
Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery, New Ulm — $25,000 to provide emergency shelter for children and supportive services for parents.
