MANKATO — Mental health care providers, higher-educational institutions and nonprofits were among the Mankato area organizations receiving Otto Bremer Trust grants in 2019.

The trust granted nearly $4.2 million to 64 organizations in western and south-central Minnesota during the year, according to a release. Fourteen of the recipients are based in the Mankato area.

The funding can be used for general operations or for more specific initiatives, with funding amounts ranging from $189,980 to $15,120 last year.

The grants included:

  • Mankato Rehabilitation Center — $189,980 for day support services for people with moderate to severe intellectual and developmental disabilities
  • Mankato Area Public Schools — $157,009 for academic support
  • Twin Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America — $150,000 to support fundraising for Scouting programs
  • Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter — $111,791 for nursing simulation equipment
  • Committee Against Domestic Abuse, Mankato — $100,000 for general operations
  • Sioux Trails Mental Health Center, New Ulm — $70,000 to improve treatment access for adolescents
  • ECHO Food Shelf, Mankato — $60,000 for general operations
  • Leisure Education for Exceptional People, Mankato — $60,000 for general operations
  • Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato — $60,000 to improve health outcomes for Somali patients
  • VINE Faith in Action, Mankato — $54,000 to provide assistance, care and education to older adults and caregivers
  • Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center — $30,000 for general operations
  • Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery, New Ulm —$25,000 for emergency shelter and support services for parents
  • Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, Mankato — $20,000 to improve resource and activity directory
  • Minnesota State University — $15,120 for elementary summer reading program

