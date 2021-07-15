MANKATO — Xcel Energy crews were working to restore power to 104 customers in Mankato this morning.
The power outage began at 11:04 a.m., according to Xcel's website. Power was to be restored to customers by 12:45 p.m. today.
On Monday, July 12th 2021 Susan (Hobson) Traxler, loving mother of three children, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 76. Funeral services will be held on Saturday July 17th, 2021. Viewing at 10am, funeral service at 11am, (luncheon to follow service) at New Creation World Outreach …
Carol Elvira Rueckert passed away April 1, 2020. Funeral mass and celebration to take place July 21 at St. Pascal's Catholic Church, 1757 Conway St., St. Paul. greenvalleymortuary.net/obituary/carol-rueckert
