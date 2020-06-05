MANKATO — The Mankato Department of Public of Safety has hired an outside investigator to look into the circumstances of a 5-year-old photo showing two officers restraining a man.
The photo reportedly was taken in 2015 but began circulating on social media in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis police.
The photograph shows Mankato police officer Bill Reinbold, who is now a sergeant, and Sgt. Ken Baker restraining an unidentified man while the man is on the ground.
Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal said her department has reached out and spoken with the man in the photo and she is honoring his wish to not be publicly identified.
The photo is circulating on social media with claims the unidentified man says an officer put a knee on his neck and he was not able to breathe.
Vokal said she has ordered an independent investigation.
“To ensure an unbiased and objective explanation as to what occurred, we are asking an independent outside legal consulting firm to review the situation and provide us their expertise as we move forward,” she said.
The photo appears to show Reinbold's knee either on or near the man's neck or back, though it is not clear.
“I think a lot of people aren't certain what they are looking at,” Vokal said. “That is really why we want that outside, unbiased, objective person to come in and do interviews and look further and try to determine what is occurring.”
The investigation will take a few weeks to complete, Vokal said in a Friday afternoon virtual press conference. The sergeants are continuing to work as normal during that time.
Vokal said citizens should withhold judgment until the independent investigation is complete.
“We ask all people not to draw conclusions about what they see in the photograph,” she said.
The public safety director said she is “deeply disturbed” by Floyd's death, including the lack of intervention by other officers at the scene.
“Those actions do not reflect with our training or our culture,” she said.
Vokal called Floyd's death “the tipping point needed to affect systemic change.” Her department will be reviewing its use of force policy and training protocols.
“We are committed to cultivating strong relationships as the foundation of public safety service and community building,” Vokal said. “We welcome inquiries, complaints and concerns at our office at all times.”
