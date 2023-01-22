MANKATO — Before they laced up their snow boots and raced a tube down Mount Kato, the Hoover Elementary School Climb 2 Feed Kids team got the student body involved in Feeding Our Communities Partners’ 10th annual fundraiser for its hunger relief programs.
The Hoover Huskies raised $1,600 by getting the kids to dress up, said Andrea Hansen with the team.
“We had a week-long of dress up days, so every day was a different day, like hat day or pajama day. Anybody who wanted to participate could do a donation to the class, so every kid would bring in money to participate,” she said.
The Hoover Huskies were one of 33 teams to participate in Climb 2 Feed Kids this year, 18 of them schools.
Teams of five to 10 people committed to raising $1,500 before participating in a relay-style race on the day of the event.
That race consists of a 500-foot climb up Mount Kato and a quick ride down in a snow tube before passing it onto the next teammate.
“It was so much harder than I thought, but so fun to have everybody cheering me on and everything,” Hansen said.
Kids and families of all ages participated in Climb 2 Feed Kids’ second year at Mount Kato.
FOCP’s hunger-relief programs help in part to provide food-insecure students with nutritious meals and snacks for weekends and school breaks.
Prairie Winds Middle School Assistant Principal Chelsea Ball, who said her team has been participating in the fundraiser for at least four years, said raising money for the cause is important because food insecurity impacts a lot of people.
“Food insecurity is a lot more real than I think a lot of people realize, so it’s our students, our staff, our families, parents, kids all coming together to support a program that we truly rely on,” Ball said.
Their school raised over $3,000 through their efforts.
While FOCP doesn’t know how much they raised in total yet, Communications Coordinator Holly Dodge said this year’s goal is $125,000.
The funds raised during the event account for a third of the organization’s annual food budget.
Dodge said including kids in the event helps dispel the stigma of hunger.
“I just think it’s really great for kids to learn about philanthropy at a young age, so to be able to come out here and do some hands-on participating, to learn how to fundraise and to learn about our mission, I think it’s really great to have a younger crowd here,” Dodge said.
Dodge said FOCP should know how much they raised by Monday.
