MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Health reported over 400 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus in south-central Minnesota on Tuesday, as a record number of cases were reported across the state.
It's the fifth time this winter that local cases have surpassed 400 in a Tuesday report — which is historically the highest of the week. This Tuesday's report includes four days worth of data due to the New Years holiday.
Tuesday's report also included one local death: a Brown County resident in their early 90s. It's the third death recorded in the nine-county Free Press coverage area since the start of the year and the 422nd local death since the start of the pandemic.
Statewide the Department of Health on Tuesday attributed 36 more deaths to the coronavirus, raising the cumulative state death toll to 10,600. Five of the new victims were in their 90s and one was in their 20s.
The state reported 16,204 newly confirmed or probable cases on Tuesday — the highest numbers since the start of the pandemic. That's up from less than 10,000 a week ago over a similar four-day Christmas holiday period.
Over the last seven days new cases are averaging nearly 5,000 a day. Metro area counties are seeing the largest spikes.
The percentage of COVID tests coming back positive is trending at nearly 13% — the highest in more than a year and more than double the 5% rate officials find concerning. It had slipped to about 7% in late December.
Local confirmed cases by county were:
• Blue Earth County: 177
• Nicollet County: 57
• Martin County: 49
• Waseca County: 35
• Le Sueur County: 29
• Faribault County: 26
• Brown County: 23
• Sibley County: 5
• Watonwan County: 4
