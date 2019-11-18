ST. PETER — Neighbors near a planned solar farm near Courtland cited concerns over property values, erosion and potential health risks, during a meeting Monday night.
But in the end the the Nicollet County Planning & Zoning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the County Board approve the project.
“Where is this going to end in Nicollet County?” asked Ryan Bode, citing two other solar farms already in the area, located near an electric substation. Solar farms often located near substations to reduce transmission costs.
Julia Aldrich, along with others, said they have heard and read about cases of the materials in solar panels causing health problems, including cancer.
But Dan Rogers, representing the company that will build the solar farm, said there are no studies he knows of showing health effects. And he said the panels they use do not contain cadmium, which is used in some types of panels.
Several neighbors also feared their property values would drop. “We’re going to be the ghetto of Nicollet County,” said Jane Eidlers.
Rogers said a study on a much larger solar farm in Minnesota showed no decline in nearby property values or sales, something he said real estate agents confirm.
Several property owners complained of erosion problems in the area, including township roads and driveways washed out, saying the solar farm would make matters worse by catching more snow that would melt in the spring. But Rogers said the state requires them to design the project so that no more water comes off the land than does now. He said a shallow holding pond and deep-rooted native grasses will most likely reduce the amount of water that comes off the property.
Nicollet Garden LLC plans to build the solar farm on County Road 25, three miles east of Courtland, on land owned by the Melva Griebel living trust.
They would use six acres of a 14 acre farm field to erect 3,744 solar panels that would generate one megawatt of power, which would provide energy for Xcel Energy’s Solar Rewards Community Program.
The project is expected to generate over 1.85 million kilowatt hours of clean energy each year.
The solar garden will have a contract life of 25-35 years.
If given final approval by the County Board at its Nov. 26 meeting, the project is to begin next spring and be complete by next summer.
Under the county’s Renewable Energy Ordinance, decommissioning of the solar farm must happen within 60 days of the end of the system’s serviceable life, or if the system becomes discontinued. The company must post a $25,000 bond for decommissioning.
The panels, three feet wide and just over nine feet tall, would be fixed and not track the sun throughout the day. They are designed to withstand 170 mile per hour winds.
