MANKATO — The family of Travis Gustavson wants to see Mankato lit up in purple come Aug. 31, and Ray Erlandson Park filled with people remembering the many lives lost to overdoses over the last year.
Gustavson died in February in Mankato from what his family describes as a fentanyl poisoning homicide. The 21-year-old didn’t know the drug he took was laced with fentanyl, the highly potent opioid contributing to a rise in overdoses across the country.
To mark international overdose awareness day on Aug. 31, his family partnered with recovery groups to plan a vigil from 6-8 p.m. in the park.
People and organizations can show their support by attending or displaying purple lights around town, said Nancy Sack, Gustavson’s grandmother. Purple is the color chosen to signify support for the international day of remembrance.
Having a strong showing on Aug. 31 would be the answer to her family’s prayers, Sack said. It would mean people are paying attention.
“We need to get rid of the stigma on this,” she said. “To have that many people showing up would tell me they know it’s an illness.”
Her family joined another family at a June event on the overdose uptick organized by the Mankato Department of Public Safety. Sack has since been in touch with public safety officials about commemorating Aug. 31, and in addition, she’s pushing lawmakers to attend.
“I’m not going to give up,” Sack said. “I’m going to start reminding them that there are 93,000 families who vote.”
The 93,000 reference is roughly the number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2020. Overdose deaths rose by 29% last year compared to 2019, which had about 72,000 deaths.
Mankato was no exception to the rise, said Public Safety Deputy Director Matt DuRose at the June event. He and other public safety officials shared how fentanyl overdoses rose in the Mankato area last year and this year.
At the time, Cmdr. Jeff Wersal of the River Valley Drug Task Force said all the heroin the agency seized over the last year contained fentanyl.
The Aug. 31 event will be more than a remembrance of victims and support for their families, Sack said. It’s also about connecting people to resources like Next Step Recovery and Wecovery, who originally planned the event and included the family. They also have a walk for recovery event planned for Sept. 25 in Sibley Park.
An event flyer for the vigil lists the Rural Aids Action Network, or RAAN, as attending with its resources. The hope is people can learn more about the overdose reversal drug Narcan, as well as treatment options, recovery support groups and the local drug court program.
With so many people touched by substance-use disorders in their friend and family groups, Sack said everyone needs to know about local resources before it’s too late.
“It’s not the time to hide things,” she said. “It’s the time to get out there and say Mankato is a better town because we’re actually doing something about it.”
