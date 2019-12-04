NEW ULM — A man who was found dead in a vehicle in a rural Brown County cornfield this fall died from a drug overdose, an autopsy determined.
Adam Kroecker, 33, of Butterfield, was found Sept. 12 near County Road 17 east of Comfrey.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Kroecker died from a methamphetamine overdose, according to a recently released search warrant application.
Kroecker was a trucker and was living in his truck, according to the warrant. He had been reported missing two days before his body was found.
The warrant application sought and received a Brown County District judge’s permission to search Kroecker’s cellphone for evidence of who provided him the drugs.
