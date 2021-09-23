MANKATO — Christian Family Solutions in Mankato has three trainings planned to help people prevent overdose deaths using the reversal drug naloxone.
The trainings, led by CFS community overdose prevention instructor Stephanie Jordan, will be at the organization's clinic at 44 Good Counsel Drive on Monday from 5-6 p.m., and the same time on Oct. 11 and 25.
Participants will learn how naloxone/Narcan works, how to recognize the signs of an overdose and when to administer naloxone, according to a release. They'll receive an overdose prevention kit upon completing the training.
CFS is offering the training in cooperation with the Steve Rummler HOPE Network.
To reserve a spot, contact Jordan at sjordan@wlcfs.org.
