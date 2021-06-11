GAYLORD — A dog owner is facing criminal charges after his dog died while chained outside in the extreme heat.
Jorge Cervantes, 44, of Gaylord, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals Thursday in Sibley County District Court.
A Gaylord police officer found a dead pitbull mix chained to a mobile home on Lincoln Avenue Tuesday afternoon. There was no water, food or shelter for the dog, according to a court complaint.
The dead dog was taken to a veterinarian and had an internal temperature of 118 degrees, compared to a normal temperature of 102 degrees.
Cervantes reportedly told the officer he left the dog outside when he went to work in the morning.
