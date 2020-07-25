NORTH MANKATO — Well-timed walkers on sidewalks in lower North Mankato who pause to read a historic marker at 503 Cornelia St. might find Herb Kroon working in his yard.
And if they want, they can get a local history lesson. Kroon is eager to talk about the home where he and his wife, Susan, have lived since 1989. The impressive structure was built in 1904 by Jacob Nelsen.
“I like to tell his story. He really left a mark on North Mankato.”
Nelsen’s connection to the house at the intersection of Cornelia Street and Park Avenue was a high selling point for Kroon, who was a history major in college.
“He was a prolific contractor,” he said, then added a list of local buildings designed by Nelsen.
The Danish immigrant’s work includes the Carnegie Art Center (originally a Carnegie library), Mankato’s railroad depot, Good Counsel Academy and campus buildings for colleges in Mankato and St. Peter.
“I grew up in Mankato, but I had buddies in the (the Nelsen House) neighborhood. Always when I would drive by, I would think, ‘What an imposing house.’”
When the Kroons moved into their home, it was in need of extensive repairs to its exterior. Its interior, however, was in excellent shape.
An old house can be expensive to maintain, perhaps more so than a newly built home, but there are valid reasons and rewards for residing in a century-old structure.
Older homes are made from very good materials and usually are extremely sturdy, said Thomas Zahn, whose firm was hired in 2018 to study North Mankato’s historic buildings.
“They are made to last,” he said.
Kroon especially enjoys looking out at the neighborhood’s tall trees and lovely old-fashioned gardens from the large windows in his living room.
“We have a lovely view of our street.”
He’s also enjoyed their home’s attic surprises.
“We found the original blueprints to the house there. We also discovered a little statue of a woman, she’s partially unclothed, that was a shocker.”
Nixon House
A history-filled plaque was placed on Susan Klamm’s front yard earlier this summer. Its biography for the W.J. Nixon House’s earliest owner offers a one-sentence description of his law enforcement job as town constable.
When Susan Klamm and her late husband, Jim, moved into their Queen Anne house at 442 Wheeler Ave. in the mid-1990s, they found ruined insulation and a very old shoe in the attic but very little information about Nixon.
Klamm said she’d heard that years ago, for good luck, people used to place worn-out footwear in the uppermost levels of their homes.
A survivor of the 1998 tornado that destroyed their St. Peter home, she’d been leery about moving to a North Mankato home in a flood plain.
“I was at the end of my rope. But Jim said, “I can’t find anything wrong with this house.’”
Klamm was assured by her husband that North Mankato’s dike would protect their new home from high water.
She used paint to replace the “horrible, striped and not pretty” wallpaper that detracted from the beauty of the stained glass windows along the home’s gallery staircase.
Other windows in the home were replaced, one of several projects Klamm’s husband tackled in an effort to make the house less drafty.
“We got a lot of stuff we had wanted done. Jim was the kind of person who liked to remodel.”
Klamm said her the improvements, along with her home’s brick exterior, keep the interior nice and cozy. “The bricks keep it cool in the summer and hold the heat in the winter,” she said.
Historic charm
“Old homes’ exteriors are gorgeous,” said Heather Harren, Blue Earth County Historical Society’s communications and archives manager. “It’s even more wonderful when the owners retain much of the interiors’ original beauty.”
BECHS was one of the sources used during research for North Mankato’s walking tour of historic sites. Klamm’s home and the Kroons’ house, are on the tour.
The interiors of their homes are not open to the public. Klamm does welcome walkers to view her flower beds as well as her home’s architecture. A corner of the Kroons’ yard is filled with tulips and daffodils every spring.
North Mankato is accepting suggestions for other homes’ inclusion on the tour.
No legal documentation is required for owners to claim their houses are historic.
“It’s an informal process,” Kroon said. “The city approached us about two years ago and said, ‘We’d would like to highlight your home.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.