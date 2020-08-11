MANKATO — Minnesota Farm Bureau President Kevin Paap and hog producer Paul FitzSimmons were the apparent winners in the five-candidate primary election to determine who will face off on Nov. 3 for the District 4 seat on the Blue Earth County Board.
The general election victor will replace retiring Commissioner Will Purvis, who represented the rural district for 14 years. District 4 covers more than half of the geography of Blue Earth County, encompassing the farms and small towns south and west of Mankato, along with a sliver of west Mankato.
While elections officials will continue to count late-arriving mail-in ballots on Wednesday and Thursday, provided they were postmarked by Aug. 11, Paap and FitzSimmons had huge margins over the other three candidates. Paap won 34% (873 votes) and FitzSimmons picked up 29% (745). Brian Riewe was at 15% (378), closely followed by Sharon Schaller 13% (336). The fifth candidate was Bob Diesch, who trailed with 9% (241).
Paap, who operates a family farm in Vernon Center Township and served nearly three decades on the Vernon Center Volunteer Fire Department, is well known in agricultural circles for his long tenure as president of the state Farm Bureau.
Citing his commitment to local public service, Paap promised to emphasize rural economic development such as adding value to crops and livestock. He told The Free Press in the run-up to Tuesday’s election that he would work to ensure that the county provides services for those who need help while calling for transparency in the county’s growing Human Services Department.
He offered, as well, to try to bridge the rural-urban divide on the board.
“As farmers you learn at an early age that working together works, working with neighbors across the street or farther away. I think Blue Earth County has a lot of experience on the board. We can sit down and talk about the issues. There may be times we will disagree — I don’t have a problem with disagreeing but not being disagreeable.”
FitzSimmons, who operates a family hog business along with siblings in the Mapleton and Good Thunder areas, told The Free Press earlier this month that his business experience would help him on the county board.
“We have 280 employees so I have a lot of experience in employee negotiations and training and those things,” FitzSimmons said.
As the County Board deals with difficult budget decisions caused by the pandemic’s damage to the economy, commissioners need to remember taxpayers are in the same dire straits, according to FitzSimmons: “Balance sheets for businesses and farmers are going to be tough. There are a lot of tough decisions that are going to come.”
Riewe, a third-generation farmer and livestock producer, serves as a supervisor for Pleasant Mound Township. Diesch is a Rapidan Township crop and livestock farmer, and Schaller is a South Bend Township resident and owner of Sharon’s Craft-N-Floral Center in North Mankato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.