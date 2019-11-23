Kevin Paap of Garden City will embark on his eighth term as Minnesota Farm Bureau President after county delegates re-elected him on Friday during the bureau’s annual meeting.
Kevin and Julie Paap own and operate a fourth-generation family farm growing corn and soybeans with their son Andy and daughter-in-law, Samantha.
“I am humbled and honored to continue to do something that I truly love to do and am passionate about doing,” Paap said in a press release. “While agriculture faces many challenges, with every challenge there are opportunities. Minnesota Farm Bureau will continue to be at the table in the public policy arena, build agriculture’s positive image and develop leaders at all levels.”
Minnesota Farm Bureau is the largest general farm organization in the state focusing on farmers, families and food with more than 30,000 members.
