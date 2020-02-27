VERNON CENTER TOWNSHIP — Longtime Garden City farmer and Minnesota Farm Bureau President Kevin Paap announced Thursday that he will seek the District 4 seat on the Blue Earth County Board.
Paap is the second farmer to enter the race for a seat held by Commissioner Will Purvis, who is retiring after 14 years on the board.
Paap, with his wife Julie, owns and operates a 124-year-old family farm in Vernon Center Township. Along with his leadership in the Farm Bureau, Paap served 28 years on the Vernon Center Volunteer Fire Department and as an emergency medical services instructor at South Central College.
Top priorities for Paap are programs and policies supporting agriculture and the rural economy, along with investing in transportation, rural broadband, workforce development, environmental protection and access to housing and child care, according to a press release announcing his bid.
Paul FitzSimmons, a rural Good Thunder hog farmer and business owner, announced earlier this month that he would run for the open seat in District 4, which encompasses the rural western half of Blue Earth County and includes the towns of Amboy, Butternut, Cambria, Garden City, Good Thunder, Judson, Lake Crystal, Rapidan and Vernon Center.
