MANKATO — Kevin Paap is running for reelection to the Blue Earth County Board.
Paap was elected to the District 4 seat in 2020, replacing the retiring Will Purvis.
Because of redistricting triggered by the 2020 census, all of the county commissioners are up for election this fall.
“I am passionate about dedicating my time, experience and energy to ensure Blue Earth County remains a strong, viable, and sustainable community for future generations,” Paap said in a statement.
He served more than 16 years as president of the Minnesota Farm Bureau, leaving that position last year.
He and his wife, Julie, have two grown sons and farm near Vernon Center. Paap is an instructor at South Central College teaching CPR and emergency medical services classes. He also served 28 years on the Vernon Center Volunteer Fire Department.
District 4 includes 13 townships on the west side of the county, Mankato precincts 15 and 17 in Ward 4 and the communities of Amboy, Butternut, Cambria, Garden City, Good Thunder, Judson, Lake Crystal, Rapidan and Vernon Center.
