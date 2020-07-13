MANKATO — Taxpayers have until Wednesday to file their 2019 returns, three months later than usual.
This tax season's special filing and payment relief for individuals and businesses is the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it has helped, but I also think a lot of people didn't prepare,” said Robert Tindal, owner of Tindal and Associates, 1227 Caledonia St.
The tax and accounting firm experienced a lull during the weeks immediately following the extension announcement March 20. Business then stayed steady until recently, Tindal said.
"Now everybody's in a panic."
He was looking at 30-plus piles of paperwork early Monday afternoon.
H&R Block employees have had to prioritize work as the July 15 filing deadline gets closer. "Mission critical" tax files are being attended to first, said Brady Smith, area manager for the tax preparation company's locations in Mankato, North Mankato, St. Peter and Redwood Falls.
The Mankato office's four lines have had call volumes of 75-100 per day in recent weeks, he said. Many callers to North Mankato's H&R Block's two phone lines heard a busy signal Monday afternoon.
Smith had some comforting words for some of the filing procrastinators.
"Keep in mind the deadline applies to those who owe in; when there's a refund involved, you have three years to file.
"Everybody should file as soon as possible —it's just good to know you have a bit of wiggle room when it comes to a refund."
Neither H&R Block or Tindal and Associates is accepting in-person appointments to complete taxpayers' 2019 returns at this time; however, arrangements may be made to drop off documents.
Tindal said tax and accounting firms can help latecomers file for extensions. There is a fee for that service.
Paying a firm to help with taxes has its advantages, Tindal said. It's a good way to ensure filing was done correctly. If math mistakes are made by the hired preparer, his/her business is responsible.
"If something does happen, you also will have someone to yell at."
