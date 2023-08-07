When Gulf War veteran Jeff Kronback coughs, which can be often on some days, he expels grayish phlegm from his throat.
“It scares the bejeezus out of me and my wife (Deb),” said Kronback, 57, who ties a number of ailments to his days on bases where he worked during deployment.
“I can almost pinpoint the time of my exposure to some of the nastier stuff used in warfare,” he said.
Kronback served as a diesel mechanic who worked around toxins such as oil and paints and near disposal sites for human waste, plastic water bottles and other trash. Soldiers were issued gas masks for emergencies. Wearing the gear while working on vehicles was not practical.
“We had burn pits that were going 24-7. If the wind was blowing the right way, we were breathing in that stuff all day.”
He also was exposed to strong insecticides that were meant to repel sand flies and mites in desert areas.
A large box in the basement of the Kronbacks’ home in Elysian holds his military and medical records. He’s toted those papers and documents with him in his yearslong quest to get approval of benefits that cover treatment of his illnesses.
These ailments include, he said, “a handful of things ... trouble with my digestive system, my esophagus, my stomach ... I have vertigo.”
Until recently, the burden of proof fell on veterans and their families when they applied to the VA for help with health conditions brought on by exposure to dangerous chemicals during military service.
“What a good victory this PACT Act has been,” Kronback said, referring to bipartisan legislation signed into law a year ago by President Joe Biden.
The law made more health conditions — presumed to be caused by exposure to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances — eligible for VA care.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Denis McDonough, the U.S. secretary of Veterans Affairs, highlighted expanded health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals while touring Mankato’s VA clinic in mid-July.
Klobuchar is credited with fighting to expand the benefits for years leading up to the act’s passage. The U.S. Senate approved the law, standing for “Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins,” by an 84-14 margin.
Named in honor of Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson, a decorated combat medic who died from a rare form of lung cancer, the historic legislation aims to help millions of veterans — across several generations — who may have been impacted by toxic exposures while serving in the military.
The act comprehensively addresses toxic exposures that have impacted veterans, as well as their families and caregivers, and provides the health care and benefits they have earned in a more timely manner.
Data from the VA showed 353,743 veterans or survivors of veterans completed PACT Act-related claims between Aug. 10, 2022, and July 1, 2023. About 79% of claims received approvals.
During his July visit to Mankato, McDonough urged veterans to file claims. “We’ll get you the care and the benefits that you’ve earned.”
Although there’s no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits, claims or intents to file submitted by Wednesday would enable eligible veterans to benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022. Filing by Wednesday will help veterans get better and quicker benefits.
The four most frequent medical conditions cited on PACT Act claims are hypertensive vascular disease, allergic rhinitis, maxillary sinusitis and bronchial asthma.
Veterans can seek help filing their claims from the VA itself or their local county veterans service officer.
Blue Earth County’s VSO, Mike McLaughlin, played an active role in committees that advocated for the PACT Act.
“You can go to any county officer,” Kronback said.
Kronback advised veterans to contact a VSO officer soon. Years ago, he began working on VA approvals for medical assistance with a Brown County VSO. He now calls on McLaughlin for help.
Nicollet County VSO Nathan Tish is expecting a bit of an uptick in the number of veterans contacting his office in St. Peter. He and his staff stand ready to help them move through the red tape of the process.
“We can’t file for them, but we can help them navigate the application,” Tish said.
Many of the people in his office will work with people who served in Vietnam, Iraq or Afghanistan needing help with applications. Tish said vets who served during other eras or different locations should not hesitate to ask for help.
World War II and Korean War soldiers with questions are welcome to call.
“We want them to come in and talk to us, too,” Tish said.
James E. Brown, of North Mankato, is skeptical about streamlining medical access for veterans. Brown, who was stationed in Korea and Germany, said he was not exposed to high levels of toxins; however, he’s accessed the VA system for his medical care after the PACT Act went into effect.
Brown is concerned the new legislation and other changes to VA procedures have made it too easy for veterans to go to health facilities that aren’t specifically designed for the needs of military veterans.
“If you tell them they have a choice (of health care providers), they will go to a place that’s closer instead of going to the VA in Minneapolis where (I believe) they will get better care,” Brown said.
Tish said VSOs also are relying on veterans like Kronback to talk with attendees at American Legion and VFW gatherings about the importance of filing claims and intents.
“There are veterans who are proactive community leaders, although they may not see themselves that way. They are the ones who will carry the message through word of mouth.
“A lot of veterans are unaware they can get help with the PACT Act from their VSOs,” Kronbeck said.
He makes a point of getting the word out while attending local veterans’ gatherings, including a VFW meeting he attended Thursday in Mankato.
Kronbeck also is a regular attendee at Veterans Day on the Hill events at the State Capitol, where he’s discussed veterans’ rights with members of the Minnesota Senate and House.
“It’s a chance for me to be a voice for veterans,” he said.
