ST. PETER — For its Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Lecture, Gustavus Adolphus College picked a guy who was an inept athlete as a youngster, always the last kid chosen in neighborhood pick-up games.
And Gustavus invited a Minneapolis resident who had a childhood dream of being a lawyer — mainly because of a heartfelt belief that attorneys drove really cool cars and didn't work too hard — only to drop out of law school less than three weeks after his first class.
And the college had an MLK Day speaker who was a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a retired Minnesota Supreme Court justice.
And, too, the large audience on hand Monday morning got to hear from an amateur curator of African American artifacts and art that show both the nation's shameful history of slavery and racial discrimination but also aim to promote hope in a brighter future.
"Today we welcome Justice Alan Page back to Gustavus," college President Rebecca Bergman said with a nod to the bow-tie sporting, red cane-toting 77-year-old.
Gustavus junior Angel Obiorah followed with a summary of Page's lengthy resume.
"Justice Page has reached the pinnacle of multiple professions," Obiorah said, running through the football-playing (member of both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame, National Football League most valuable player as a defensive end for the Minnesota Vikings, nine-time All-Pro selection), the lawyering (law student during the off-season while playing pro football, attorney in the office of the Minnesota Attorney General, 17-year member of the state Supreme Court) and the good-deed-doing (founder with his late wife Diane of the Page Education Foundation, which has provided $16 million in grants to 8,000 students, recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, co-author of four children's books ... .)
In the hour-long conversation that came next, Page talked with Gustavus English professor Phil Bryant about his life and his life philosophy with a particular focus on the issues King worked to address. But he also talked a little football, although without mention of his former team's quick exit from the NFL playoffs the day before.
"I was at best the accidental athlete," Page said. "I was one of those kids who when we went out in the streets and played ... I would be the last one chosen. And they would actually hope there was an odd number of players because then they wouldn't have to take me."
But growing up in Canton, Page watched his brother play football, noticed that he enjoyed it and decided to give it a try.
"As it turns out, I had some aptitude for it."
Asked if athletics were a respite from the racism of the 1950s, Page said there was no safe haven.
"You were consciously aware of the fact that the color of your skin dictated where you belonged, and not only where you belonged but how you were perceived by others," he said.
Crediting partly the lessons taught by his parents, Page said he never let the bigoted views of others affect how he viewed himself: "That's their problem. It's not mine. ... While it was part of your life, it didn't control your life."
On the football field, he said he was determined to find out how good he could be. Eventually, he came to the conclusion that the elite players were the ones who combined their intellectual gifts with their athletic prowess to figure out how to get every advantage. He described rushing a quarterback on a play designed as a quick pass, calculating the time, space and energy required to go around an offensive lineman versus going through him versus, a combination of the two.
"One of the things that maybe made me a little different, I thought of the game in terms of — for lack of a better way to describe it — physics," Page said.
When Bryant asked when he first realized he wanted to be a lawyer, Page said he was only about 8 or 9 years old and the thought process wasn't nearly so analytical. He didn't know any lawyers, but the stories he heard suggested they didn't work that hard, made big money and drove expensive cars. He compared that to the dirty, dangerous and repetitious jobs most African Americans worked in Canton.
"Big fancy cars wins every time," Page said of an 8-year-old's calculation. "I mean EVERY time."
But at that same age, Page was also a voracious newspaper reader. And he noticed the stories about a U.S. Supreme Court decision — Brown v. Board of Education — that not only made school segregation illegal, it eventually led to other court decisions and legislation that put an end to government-sanctioned segregation.
"It shifted the ground. Even as a kid, I got it. And I was left with the impression that the law was about fairness and having the power to solve problems. ... At the end of the day, what it did is it created hope."
So in 1968, after getting his undergraduate degree from Notre Dame and in just his second year with the Vikings, Page enrolled in the William Mitchell College of Law's night program. There were hundreds of pages of assigned reading to be completed before the first class. And when the professor started lecturing, the legalese was so thick it sounded like Greek.
"I was in so far over my head, it took me another two and a half, three weeks to figure out how to drop out," Page said, prompting laughter from the student-heavy audience. "That's how bad it was."
Nearly a decade passed before he tried again, starting with some summer classes at the University of Texas. This time, it concluded with a J.D. from the University of Minnesota School of Law.
Even that second attempt had a very difficult start, although not because of the coursework. It was 1975, and Page was now married to Diane — who had Norwegian American heritage rather than African American. The couple and their young son went to Austin, Texas for Page to take his summer-school law classes.
Numerous apartments were listed as available in the classified ads. But when the mixed-race family showed up to rent them, the units were suddenly no longer available.
"I'm a professional football player and we can't find an apartment to live in," Page recalled.
They eventually were able to lease a beautiful home in Austin from a white man who was renting out his house for a few months because he and his wife were going to be spending the summer with her relatives — in Mexico.
"He understood," Page said, adding that the experience can happen to almost anybody at some point in their life. "... None of us are immune to being subjected to being 'the other.' And we've got to figure out as people how we stop doing that, we've got to figure out how we stop segregating ourselves. Because even though we don't have state-sponsored segregation these days, we segregate ourselves in our workplaces and our schools, in our communities, virtually everywhere. If we have hope for our future, we have to figure that out."
Even while talking about the future, Page was adamant about the importance of having the courage to face the truths of the past. That's a major part of his motivation for sharing the artifacts he and Diane collected over the years — slave collars; Jim Crow signs from the South prohibiting entry by some races and ethnicities; a brick from the original White House, laid by slaves ... . Those items and much more will be on display in an exhibit at the Minneapolis Central Library in February and March.
The collection also includes a painting from the 1940s of a public swimming pool in Pasadena, California filled with Black children. The title of the painting is "Only on Thursdays."
"They only let the Black kids use it on Thursdays. Because they cleaned it on Fridays," Page explained. "Not that long ago. And those things are facts."
Remembering the nation's history is imperative to ensure it's not repeated, he said. And it's critical, too, that many Americans stop assuming that efforts to lift one person up require someone else to be pushed down.
"This isn't a zero-sum game," Page said. "... Paul Wellstone pretty well said it: 'We all do better when we all do better.' And I think Martin Luther King, Jr. understood that. We all do better when we all do better."
