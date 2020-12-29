MANKATO — Faced with a potential closure, a local pain management clinic will stay open under new Mankato Clinic ownership.
The parent company of Advanced Pain Management, which opened a facility in Mankato about nine years ago, decided to close all of its facilities in the fall due to financial difficulties. Most of its locations were closer to its headquarters in Wisconsin with Mankato’s being the exception.
After years of partnering with the pain management facility, Mankato Clinic stepped in to keep operations running under the new Mankato Clinic Pain Management Center name.
The services, staff and location at Madison East Center, Suite 402, will remain the same under the new arrangement. The ownership switch brought Dr. Ifechi Anyadioha, nurse practitioner Michael Muchiri and 15 support staff under Mankato Clinic’s umbrella.
Mankato Clinic found out about Advanced Pain Management’s possible closure around September and moved quickly to transfer operations over, said Mankato Clinic CEO Randy Farrow.
“When we learned about that, we said we want to continue providing these treatments here in Mankato,” he said. “We think they’re really important to a lot of our patients that need that kind of relief.”
The pain management clinic will benefit from more local ownership, said Anyadioha, who has been with the clinic for six years. He sees it bringing more support, better marketing and more opportunities to grow than the previous setup where ownership was hundreds of miles away.
“I was really excited Mankato Clinic was willing to step in and keep the clinic going because we all felt like the community needs these services and the employees need their jobs,” he said.
The organizations’ partnership dates back to when Advanced Pain Management first came to the community. Mankato Clinic, which provided limited pain medicine services at the time, contracted with Advanced Pain Management to provide more advanced care.
Advanced Pain Management operated both a clinic where patients can seek consultations and go over treatment plans with providers and a surgery center featuring three operating rooms — all of which will remain open.
Commonly treated conditions at the clinic range from back, knee and neck pain to headaches to fibromyalgia to workplace injuries.
Anyadioha said 99% of procedures and surgeries for pain management can be done on site. One exception is major spine surgery, which the clinic works with partners on either at the Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic or Mayo Clinic Health System’s Mankato hospital.
Keeping the pain management clinic’s services in the community will help patients with chronic conditions, Anyadioha said. Certain conditions would make traveling longer distances for the same procedures hard.
“Some (patients) have so much pain that they can’t drive for 30 minutes,” he said. “We want them here.”
While operations will remain the same as before, the ownership change required bringing the pain management clinic into Mankato Clinic’s electronic medical record system. Billing, payroll and phone systems also had to change over.
As Farrow put it, there were “a lot of moving pieces” for a while. With both clinics accepting the same insurance plans, however, he and Anyadioha expressed confidence that patient care will remain the same or improve under the expanded partnership.
“We see an opportunity to really build on what’s there and expand and grow it as the needs of the area continue to grow,” Farrow said.
