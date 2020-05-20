MANKATO — Two people are facing felony charges after a pursuit involving drugs on highways 60 and 169.
Gemma Marie Lang, 20, of Redwood Falls, was charged with felony fleeing police and gross misdemeanor DWI Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court. Jalen John Goodthunder, 27, of Morton, was charged with felony drug possession and gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.
According to the charging complaints:
A Blue Earth County Sheriff's deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle that did not have a rear license plate and an inoperable tail light a little before 3 a.m. Saturday on Highway 60 east of Eagle Lake.
Lang, who was driving, did not stop and Goodthunder threw objects out the window.
The pursuit ended on the Highway 169 North Star Bridge in Mankato after the stop sticks punctured two of the fleeing vehicle's tires.
Lang appeared to be high and admitted she and Goodthunder had been using methamphetamine and heroin.
“I have no concept of time,” she told a deputy. “I could not even tell you what day it is. I didn't even know it was May.”
Urine test results are pending. Lang had too many needle marks to obtain a blood sample.
Goodthunder was taken to the hospital for a possible overdose. He was released from the hospital several hours later and he resisted arrest, including attempting to head-butt a deputy.
Two syringes containing meth were found along the shoulder of Highway 60 in the area where the deputy saw Goodthunder throwing items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.