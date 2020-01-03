BLUE EARTH — Two people have been charged in connection with burglaries at bars and farms in Faribault County in 2017 and 2018.
Matthew Jason Thomas, 36, of Bricelyn, was charged with six felonies for burglary and attempted burglary this week in Faribault County District Court. Nicole Lynn Eisenmenger, 30, of Fairmont, was charged with felony counts of aiding burglary and aiding attempted burglary.
Eisenmenger allegedly told investigators Thomas broke into two bars on Nov. 15, 2017. The cash box was taken from the Derby Inn in Guckeen. A computer tablet and other small items were taken from Julie's Bar in Frost.
Attempted break-ins also were reported in February 2018 at the Derby Inn and at Buckley's Bar in Walters. Surveillance video showed a suspect matching Thomas' description, according to a court complaint.
Eisenmenger allegedly admitted they burglarized two farms on April 2, 2018. Investigators checked Eisenmenger's cellphone locations data history, which showed she was in the area of two burglaries.
A boat trailer, cameras, tools and other items were taken from a farm on 10th Street in rural Elmore. The owner of a property on 420th Avenue in rural Bricelyn reported a padlock had been cut off an outbuilding and items were moved but nothing was taken.
