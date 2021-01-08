Two men charged in burglaries and a pursuit in Nicollet County also stole items from at least two other area counties, court documents say.
Ryan Alan Jensen, 39, of Mankato, and Jason Lee Martin, 33, of North Mankato, were charged this week in Blue Earth County District Court in connection with a burglary Dec. 21 outside of Vernon Center.
A Mustang convertible, ATV, trailer, tools, generator and other items were reported stolen from a vacant residence, garage and machine shed.
Jensen allegedly was spotted driving the stolen Mustang on Dec. 30 and led authorities on a pursuit that ended in North Mankato.
Jensen confessed he and Martin stole an ATV and trailer from the property and he stole the Mustang, according to a court complaint.
The ATV and trailer were recovered from a woods in rural Nicollet County where Jensen allegedly said they were hidden. Other items stolen from the Vernon Center property reportedly were found in a storage unit rented by an associate of Martin.
Jensen and Martin both were charged with felony burglary. Jensen also is charged with auto theft.
Jensen also is facing previously filed charges in Nicollet County for fleeing police and in connection with two burglaries in Nicollet County. Martin was charged earlier this week in one of those burglaries.
Other suspected stolen items also were found in the storage locker, in the stolen Mustang, at Martin's residence and in Jensen's hotel room, search warrant documents say.
The items included a Christmas gift that had been in a vehicle that got stuck in a ditch in Waseca County overnight Dec. 23-24 and checks stolen out of mailboxes in Courtland on Dec. 30 that Jensen reportedly admitted he took after he burglarized a Courtland farm site.
Jensen and Martin are suspected in a total of six burglaries and three vehicle thefts in Blue Earth County since November, according to a news release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.