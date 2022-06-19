The Free Press
The National Registry of Historic Places lists the building at 709 S. Broad St. as the Wilkinson-Palmer House.
• The 1861 house is one of few early houses in Mankato that was built with local stone, according to Blue Earth County Historical Society archives. It is an excellent example of the Italianate style with boxlike T-shaped massing and a truncated hipped roof with wide overhanging eaves.
Its original owner, Morton S. Wilkinson, was one of the Minnesota Territory’s first legislators. He also served in the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.
• Prominent Mankatoan George M. Palmer purchased the home in 1893 and lived there until his death in 1939. Palmer was an early president of Hubbard Milling and city mayor.
• St. John the Baptist Catholic Church purchased the house in 1942. The Palmer House was used as a home for members of School Sisters of Notre Dame.
• From 1976 to 1989, Minnesota Valley Action Council used the Palmer House for its administrative offices.
• The Assembly of God Church bought the house and the school buildings in 1989. In 2001, St. John’s repurchased both buildings.
• From 2001 until 2021, the Palmer House was used a rectory for St. John’s priests. The school building as a parish center for faith formation activities. At one time, District 77 used space in the building. Mankato Youth Place, formerly known as Boys and Girls Club of Mankato, is a tenant in the building that housed the center.
• Max DeMars is in the process of becoming the new owner of the rectory, parish center and an adjacent parking lot.
