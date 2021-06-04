MANKATO — The pandemic changed where people work and the way people shop. Those behavioral changes were apparent in our trash and recycling streams.
General public use at the local Ponderosa landfill was up last year, but the total tonnage of material put into the dump dropped because businesses generated less waste.
The recycling market improved as demand rose for cardboard due to the online shopping boom. The value of recycled cardboard went up, bringing in more revenue to recycling haulers that hadn’t been making much money on the material in the past few years.
“Honestly, the pandemic helped the recycling market,” said Molly Kjellesvig, recycling specialist for Blue Earth County.
Trash up, down
More people working and learning remotely during the past year brought an increase in household garbage.
West Central Sanitation had a 15% increase in the volume of residential trash collected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a letter to customers from owner Don Williamson. The company provides garbage and recycling services to communities throughout Minnesota, including Mankato and North Mankato.
West Central increased the rate all households pay for trash and recycling services this year, which it partly attributed to the increase in trash and higher disposal costs. Williamson said a rise in labor and equipment costs also played a role.
In the Mankato area, residents not only produced more curbside garbage last year, more people also visited the local landfill to dispose of waste. There was a 62% increase in general public visits to the Ponderosa landfill in 2020 compared to 2019. There were about 22,400 such visits last year.
Dave Kronlokken, waste and recycling supervisor for Blue Earth County, said the uptick is probably due to more people cleaning their homes and getting rid of materials. He said the new more accessible facility at the landfill also may have played a role.
While there was a rise in people bringing waste to the Ponderosa, the amount of waste put in the landfill last year actually decreased about 10,000 tons from 2019 levels, a drop of about 11%. The rise in public use was most likely offset by less waste produced by commercial businesses, Kronlokken said.
Recycling market improves
Many workers transitioned to remote work last spring and the amount of recycled office paper plummeted.
The drop drove up the value of the recycled paper at a time when demand for the material was high. Recycled office paper is used to make toilet paper, a hot commodity as people prepared to hunker down for the pandemic.
Online sales also jumped, creating more demand for cardboard boxes to ship items.
According to Waste Management’s annual report, the average price of the recyclables collected and sold by the company last year was 19% higher than in 2019.
The company attributed supply and demand changes during the pandemic to the increased prices for certain recyclables.
Waste Management is one of the largest garbage and recycling haulers in the country and provides services in Blue Earth County.
These recycled materials hadn’t been worth much before the pandemic because the recycling market was still recovering from when China stopped accepting most U.S. plastics two years ago.
Local markets were flooded with recyclables that had previously been shipped to China, decreasing their value. Some recycling haulers had to pay for companies to recycle material such as cardboard because there wasn’t much value for it anymore.
“In 2020 we finally saw markets start to turn around,” Kjellesvig said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.