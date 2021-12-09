The pandemic prompted the biggest drop in international students attending American colleges in at least 72 years, and the impact was felt heavily at Minnesota State University, according to a recently released annual report. But MSU still does better than most schools at enhancing enrollment — and the campus culture — with scholars from across the globe.
Nationwide last year, the 914,095 students from other nations at American institutions of higher learning was a decline of 15%. The drop was nearly double that size at Minnesota State, where the 1,121 international students in the 2020-21 academic year represented a reduction of 433 — a 28% plunge, according to the annual report from the Institute of International Education.
MSU, however, continued a recent trend of outpacing the vast majority of colleges across the U.S. in wooing students from outside the country. About 1 in 22 college students in America is from another country. At MSU, it’s 1 in 11.
Despite its steep decline in international students following the onset of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, MSU continued to rank 12th nationally among peer institutions in the ensuing academic year.
“We look forward to continuing to grow as a global learning hub ...,” said Anne Dahlman, MSU’s dean of global education. “Our international students add to the learning experience of all students in significant ways and we appreciate all that they bring and contribute.”
Dahlman said the extra-deep drop in international enrollment at MSU a year ago is more a reflection of a conservative approach to reporting numbers to the IIE. MSU did not report students who were enrolled at the university last year but were attending classes online from their home countries.
“This wouldn’t have, however, impacted our ranking of No. 12 in the nation, of which we are extremely proud,” Dahlman said.
The IIE study, which is sponsored by the U.S. State Department and has data dating back to 1948, ranks schools in four categories based on the highest degree they offer.
Several dozen of the largest universities in America — those offering doctoral degrees — draw more foreign students than MSU. New York University leads that list with more than 17,000 students from outside the nation’s borders. The University of Minnesota, with nearly 6,400 international students last year, ranked just 27th nationally.
But looking at schools similar to Minnesota State, where the highest available degree is a master’s, along with schools providing only four-year and two-year degrees, MSU is 20th.
Among schools offering master’s degrees, the Mavericks are 12th in the nation. In addition, a pair of schools that offer only bachelor’s degrees have more international students, as do six two-year colleges, mainly ones in Texas and California.
MSU has become an increasingly attractive destination for international students, more than doubling that portion of the student body in the past decade, according to the IIE’s Open Doors report. Ranked just 38th among peer institutions as recently as the 2012 report, MSU has been No. 12 in its classification in three of the past four annual reports.
A key strategy in that growth is the International Maverick Scholarship, which allows students to pay tuition that’s just 20% above the rate for Minnesota natives, Dahlman said. An additional incentive has been created — the Refer a Friend Scholarship — to motivate current international students to recruit friends and family to enroll.
“The first semester that both students are enrolled, they each receive a $500 scholarship,” she said, adding that a current international Maverick can receive the benefit up to five times by persuading five additional recruits to enroll.
Word-of-mouth marketing across the world is common, as well, provided by international students who graduated from MSU and were pleased with their experience in Mankato.
“Our students continue to respond positively to Minnesota State, Mankato as a safe and affordable destination with happy alumni who have helped recruit for us for the last decade,” said Dahlman, who also credited staff at MSU’s Kearney International Center for their innovation and creativity in marketing the university abroad.
The strategies appear to be succeeding.
Preliminary numbers for the current academic year show international student enrollment climbing 4% at universities across America, according to the IIE report. MSU’s rebound is even more pronounced — up 9% in an enrollment count released by MSU in October.
That bounce back, like the 28% decline, could be exaggerated by MSU’s conservative approach to counting its international student enrollment last year. In reality, there may be more stability here than at other schools simply because of the global breadth of MSU’s international student population, according to Dahlman. Other universities are often heavily reliant on one or two countries for their international students while MSU has drawn students from nearly 100 nations in recent years.
“In addition to providing for a richer global dynamic on campus, it also insulates us from situations in any one country or region of the world that might impact enrollment,” she said.
Nationwide, China and India combine to provide more than half of the foreign students at American universities with South Korea, Canada and Saudi Arabia a distant third, fourth and fifth.
It’s a broader mix at MSU, which currently has 1,277 students from more than 90 nations.
The 201 students from Ethiopia top the list, followed by Nepal (140), Saudi Arabia (117), South Korea (97), Ivory Coast (85) and India (71).
By all indications, the numbers will continue to rise.
“In addition to continued growth in enrollments this fall, we have observed a significant growth in international applications for the spring 2022 semester and are expecting a record number of students joining us in January,” Dahlman said.
