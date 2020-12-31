As 2020 draws to a close, area liquor stores are reviewing what appears to be a record-breaking year for sales.
Liquor store owners and employees across south-central Minnesota say the ongoing concern over going out during the pandemic, combined with COVID-19 restrictions that closed bars and restaurants, have led to sizeable sales gains this year.
“It’s been a good year so far,” said Greg Dembouski, owner of MGM Liquor locations in Mankato, North Mankato and St. Peter. “We’re running 30% to 40% up over the previous year.”
Other liquor stores reported similar strong sales, tempered only by supply chain issues that have cropped up since states took lockdown measures in March. Gross liquor receipts across Minnesota were up by 20% through October, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
Many liquor stores in the area reported stronger than average sales during the weeks leading up to Christmas, typically the strongest liquor sales period of the year. Many stores are gearing up for a similar run for New Year’s Eve parties, though owners say they won’t know whether business is busier than normal until later Thursday.
While sales have increased, liquor stores in rural areas have experienced more supply issues than normal over the past few months. An aluminum can shortage that began in early summer is still affecting beer suppliers, and random runs on various products have blindsided store owners in some cases.
“It’s hard to get Coors Light. It’s hard to get Miller Light,” said Tonya Saleda, owner of J-Town Liquor in Janesville.
Saleda said her store couldn’t restock Jose Cuervo tequila for some time, as well as Crown Royal whisky and other, random brands at various points during 2020. Yet she said her customer base was quite forgiving, as she owns the only liquor store in town and most of her customers are regulars.
“Everybody’s really understanding if we don’t have something in,” she said. “They know it’s not from a lack of us trying to get it.”
While liquor stores were considered essential businesses early on in the pandemic, store owners and staff have had to navigate pandemic protocols similar to big-box stores throughout the state.
Dembouski said each of his local stores have had one case of COVID-19, usually tied to bar outbreaks earlier this year. Those stores all followed state guidelines by quarantining affected workers until they were better.
Dembouski said MGM Liquor stores installed plexiglass and hand sanitizer stations early this spring, and staff receive temperature checks before starting work.
“It seemed to work for us because we didn’t have an issue after (those cases),” he said. “We haven’t had an issue in months. We haven’t had anything lately at all.”
Still, most liquor store owners say they’re reluctant to celebrate their successes when bar and restaurant owners face more scrutiny and hardships under Minnesota’s pandemic regulations.
Peter Trocke, owner of Riverfront Liquor in Mankato, said he feels fortunate but he hopes friends of his who own bars and restaurants can pick up their businesses soon.
“The business has been good — there’s no doubt about it,” he said. “But unfortunately, it comes at somebody else’s expense.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.