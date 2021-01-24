Researchers and pseudo researchers are having a field day writing about the psychological issues spawned by the pandemic, particularly among kids.
Adults quickly grew weary of pandemic-forced isolation — kids, with attention spans of gnats, even more so.
After the novelty of being able to stay home from school wore off, our grandkids quickly realized that two hours of home schooling is way worse than a full day of real schooling.
But they appear to have taken the whole quarantine/social distancing thing seriously. They’re so good at social distancing that they hardly text or call me anymore. I’ve resorted to texting them my zinger grandpa jokes.
We talked to our son-in-law Mike on the phone and mentioned we haven’t seen him in a few months. He said he’s grown taller since we saw him last, which is nice to hear.
For most of us, there was nothing in our childhoods that quite compared to what kids today are going through in this drawn-out pandemic.
Watching scenes of the Vietnam War on the news, particularly if you had siblings or kids in the service, was a scary, if distant threat. Scenes of planes crashing into the World Trade Towers was a confusing, terrifying scene for adults and kids alike.
For those old enough, the Cold War was likely the last time there was an extended, countrywide fear similar to this pandemic.
In 1949 the Soviets detonated its first nuclear bomb in in Kazakhstan and in the 1950s, school kids became familiar with the “duck and cover” routine.
The government helpfully aired a cartoon, with cheery music playing, showing animated hero Bert the Turtle dropping to the ground (“DUCK!”) and retreating into his shell (“COVER!”). Kids were trained in school how to duck under their desks in the fetal position that, considering a nuclear attack, would have vaporized their school.
Many adults today report the disturbing duck-and-cover exercises and fear of nuclear war remains a lasting memory.
Kids and parents have been affected differently through the pandemic. Many parents and researchers worry the increased screen time kids have been on will be devastating. But then again, parents thought the end of the world may be nigh when Pong came out in 1972. And for many kids the time on digital entertainment is the one thing that’s given them a semi-normal social life.
And parents are told to watch for signs of stress in their children during the pandemic isolation. But it’s tough for parents to know — young kids are perpetually bored anyway and teens are volatile and moody under the best of circumstances.
Despite the boredom, lack of socializing and maybe slipping in their learning curve, most of the kids I’ve seen seem to be handling the pandemic fairly well. Kids are pretty resilient, and maybe a year of facing an unexpected detour in their lives will prepare them better for the ups and downs of life ahead.
And while they’ve had to suffer through their parents helping them with math, at least they won’t be scarred by having to do duck-and-cover exercises.
