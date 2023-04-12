MANKATO — Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer, or P-EBT, benefits have been extended for the school year and this summer.
The program, which provides eligible children with nutrition benefits on an EBT card when they miss school meals because of COVID-19 school closures, has been extended. The benefits will be available to families whose children were absent from school due to COVID-related issues during the 2022-23 school year.
Mankato Area Public Schools said in a news release that families will need to report the days their kids were absent due to COVID-19 for this school year. (For the form, see this article on mankatofreepress.com for a link.)
Summer P-EBT benefits will be automatically distributed to families that qualify for free or reduced meals.
Families with questions about specific dates, the number of days their children qualify or about free or reduced-price meal eligibility can email nutritionservice@isd77.org or leave a voicemail at 507-388-7442 and include their child's name and school.
