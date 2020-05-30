If nothing else, we should have a lot of spiffy homes, yards and garages when this sheltering era is over with.
I talked to Dave Braveheart for the Ask Us column about the powwow arbor at Land of Memories Park and asked him how things were in his life.
He'd started a little home remodeling project last January, he said, then it just kept progressing room to room into this spring.
I've heard that a lot from people I call for interviews. They're tackling all sorts of jobs around the home.
The pandemic has caused holy havoc on a lot of businesses, but home improvement stores are having a banner year.
Same-store sales jumped 12.3% at Lowe’s and 7.5% at Home Depot in their first quarters.
Menards, the third biggest player in the home improvement market, is privately held, so it doesn't release financial data. But if the Mankato store is any indication, they're doing just fine.
With many people hurting financially, putting in a new kitchen isn't in the cards. But there are plenty of low- and no-cost projects to do, like cleaning out the basement and garage.
Last week I waited in a two-block-long line with a trailer full of old fencing and other metal to get rid of at the North Mankato spring junk drop-off. Seeing the line of pickups and trailers piled high with junk, I noticed a lot of people have been rabid about cleaning up.
So far this spring I've gotten more home projects done than I have in the past three years combined. The house is scraped and washed and will get painted as the weather dries up.
My garage is eerily organized. It looks like one of those perfectly orderly and roomy garages you see in magazines.
There's not a tree or shrub in the yard that hasn't gotten a hard pruning. I've made new friends with the other guys who are regulars hauling brush to the city compost site.
When you get into a routine of tackling home projects, it begins to feed on itself. Removing the shrub leads to grass seed planting, which leads to more landscaping.
And my wife is taking full advantage of the situation. She has great ideas and lots of them.
She always starts the same, saying, "All I want is..." or "The only thing I want is..." We both know "the only thing" will, when that project is done, just lead to another.
First it was the path to the garden made from wood slices I cut from one of the big limbs I'd dropped in the yard.
Then it was moving the big boulders to place by the new hostas planted under the evergreens.
There's discussions about other big ideas she's found in a magazine or on Pinterest. Something about a hanging sphagnum/mud/moss ball wrapped around a plant. Or a mantel for above the little electric fireplace that could be made from an old barn timber I have stored under the lean-to.
She'd been eyeing the old flooring in the kitchen and living room with a look of slight disgust. I know what's coming soon: "All I want is some laminate wood flooring."
I pretend I'm burdened by the project suggestions, but I get bored quickly just sitting around.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.