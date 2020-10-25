Enrollment has dipped for at least some area public school districts as families choose alternatives or defer kindergarten during the pandemic.
Fall enrollment is down 3% in the Mankato and Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial districts, 4% in St. Peter and Waseca, and 6% in Le Sueur-Henderson.
The loss of students is hurting districts’ bottom lines. Superintendents say the slump was not unexpected.
Mankato Supt. Paul Peterson said his district is better off than many of its similarly sized peers, which are seeing even larger enrollment declines. And he’s optimistic many of the students will return after the pandemic subsides.
Why they left
District superintendents say they anticipated the pandemic would prompt more families to opt for an alternative school setting this fall. Health concerns and the uncertainty of whether public schools would be allowed to have in-person classes were drivers, they say.
More parents opted to home-school their children or enroll them in an entirely online school. Others chose private schools offering full-time in-person learning. More high school students meanwhile chose to use the Post Secondary Enrollment Option to get a jump-start on college.
Home-schooling was the biggest jump in at least two area districts. In Mankato Area Public Schools, where enrollment is down by 252 students, the number of home-schooled students rose by 101 compared to last fall. The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial School District is down 31 students and 12 chose home-schooling.
Area private schools reported enrollment growth as they opened their doors this fall and that is being reflected in the enrollment data now being released by public school districts. Mankato Area Public Schools reported the number of resident students enrolled in private schools is 62 more than last fall.
Kindergarten classes also are smaller this year across all the districts surveyed by The Free Press as some parents opted to wait until next year to enroll their children. In Mankato, there are 57 fewer kindergarteners than the district had projected, and in Le Sueur-Henderson there are eight fewer than expected.
Actual vs. projections
Some of the districts were anticipating enrollment would flatten or decline even before the pandemic.
“Enrollment has been steadily growing for the past 9-10 years at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial” Supt. Farrell said. “We anticipated enrollment was going to plateau from the previous growth years and with COVID-19 we expected to see a slight drop in enrollment.”
St. Peter also already was forecasting a slight decline because the graduating class of 2020 was unusually large. The pandemic only slightly expanded the already anticipated gap between graduates and new kindergarteners, Supt. Bill Gronseth said.
Add in a few more families choosing home-schooling, and enrollment was down by about 30 more than anticipated, Gronseth said.
For Mankato Area Public Schools the gap between projected and actual enrollment was even greater than the year-over-year decline.
Before the pandemic struck, the district had projected continued modest enrollment growth to 8,728 students this fall. The actual number of pupils turned out to be 300 less than that original forecast.
Financial impact
Fewer students means less revenue and typically not a reciprocal decrease in expenses.
Most of school districts’ funding sources is decided by enrollment. A loss of one student is a loss of nearly $6,600 for districts’ main source of funding — known as the general education aid. Many other sources of state and federal revenues and some local property tax levies also are tied to enrollment.
Mankato Area Public Schools will lose around $3 million, Peterson said. For LCWM, Farrell is projecting a loss of $200,000 to $250,000.
Fixed costs such as building operations meanwhile don’t change. And enrollment decreases are rarely large enough at any grade level of any school for districts to reduce their number of classes and their biggest expense: teachers.
Districts do receive some additional state aid when their enrollment is declining.
“But that amount won’t come close to offsetting the basic formula revenue loss,” Le Sueur-Henderson Supt. Marlene Johnson said.
Districts also are receiving some federal COVID-19 relief funding, but the use of those dollars is restricted to certain pandemic-related new expenses and the funding runs out at year’s end.
Le Sueur-Henderson leaders plan to deal with their loss by spending down some of what Johnson described as a “healthy” fund balance this year.
The Mankato and St. Peter districts preemptively trimmed their 2020-2021 spending budgets, by $3.9 million and $447,000 respectively, in anticipation of an enrollment decline and new pandemic-related expenses.
Peterson said he hopes the state Legislature next session will provide schools some additional funding to offset enrollment-related revenue loss.
Waseca Public Schools Supt. Eric Hudspith said school districts are well experienced dealing with changing enrollment and the financial impact. Enrollment fluctuations are not uncommon even when there is not a pandemic, due to natural population ebb and flow.
“We do our best to be conservative in order to withstand fluctuations such as enrollment,” Hudspith said. “This is something that we will monitor throughout the year, adjusting budget assumptions as needed.”
Future forecasts
District leaders say they are optimistic enrollment will rebound next school year but are preparing for the budgetary impacts if it does not.
Mankato school officials said they expect some students to return even sooner and there is capacity to welcome them back this school year without adding staff.
Le Sueur-Henderson is planning a Nov. 16 workshop inviting people to suggest ideas on how the district could proactively work to grow enrollment.
Area superintendents are anticipating extra kindergarten classes next year because families deferred. But they’re not unprepared for the challenges that will bring.
“A large class size may be a reality in any given year,” Hudspith said. “We use birth counts and prior history to do our best to predict when these may occur. We use these estimates to staff as best as we can to maintain reasonable class sizes.”
